Preliminary Magnitude 4.2 Earthquake Shakes Twentynine Palms Area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A magnitude 4.2 earthquake jolted the Twentynine Palms area on Monday morning, more than two weeks after a pair of powerful temblors rattled the region, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck about 9:26 a.m. and was centered nearly 10 miles south of Twentynine Palms and 23 miles north-northeast of Coachella, USGS reported.

It was initially reported to be a 4.4 before being downgraded to a 4.2.

There were no immediate reports of damages or injuries.

Twentynine Palms is about 180 miles southeast of Ridgecrest, where magnitude 6.4 and 7.1 quakes struck on July 4 and 5 respectively.

That area has been shaken by thousands of aftershocks since the Fourth of July, including at least 70 with a magnitude of 4.0 or greater.

Check back for updates on this developing story.