Priest Accused of Stealing More Than $95,000 From Northern California Parishes

A priest stole more than $95,000 from Northern California parishes where he served over the last several years, according to the Diocese of Santa Rosa.

The theft initially was discovered during a car crash investigation last month in which Father Oscar Diaz, 56, was injured, according to Bishop Robert Vasa.

Diaz, then pastor at Resurrection Parish in Santa Rosa, alerted emergency medical technicians there were several bags of money inside his vehicle following the June 19 crash, Vasa said.

The priest told the EMTs the bags of cash — which totaled more than $18,000 — were his salary, authorities said. The money was transported to the emergency room with Diaz, and a hospital employee alerted police, who in turn contacted Vasa.

