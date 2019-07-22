Runway of Dreams Foundation With the Founder and President Mindy Scheier

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Mindy Scheier joined us live to talk about “The Runway of Dreams Foundation”. Mindy is a nationally recognized leader in promoting adaptive clothing for people with disabilities through collaborations with companies such as Tommy Hilfiger and Zappos. Mindy’s journey began when her son Oliver, who has a rare form of muscular dystrophy, wanted to wear jeans to school like his friends. Having worked in the fashion industry her entire career, Mindy knew firsthand the impact clothing has on confidence, independence and self-expression. Mindy realized in that moment that millions of people around the world must also be struggling to access fashionable clothing that meets their needs and that’s how The Runway of Dreams Foundation was born. For more info on the Runway of Dreams Foundation, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.