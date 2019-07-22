Mindy Scheier joined us live to talk about “The Runway of Dreams Foundation”. Mindy is a nationally recognized leader in promoting adaptive clothing for people with disabilities through collaborations with companies such as Tommy Hilfiger and Zappos. Mindy’s journey began when her son Oliver, who has a rare form of muscular dystrophy, wanted to wear jeans to school like his friends. Having worked in the fashion industry her entire career, Mindy knew firsthand the impact clothing has on confidence, independence and self-expression. Mindy realized in that moment that millions of people around the world must also be struggling to access fashionable clothing that meets their needs and that’s how The Runway of Dreams Foundation was born. For more info on the Runway of Dreams Foundation, you can visit their website or follow them on social media.
Runway of Dreams Foundation With the Founder and President Mindy Scheier
-
United Airlines Put 14-Year-Old Boy on Wrong International Flight, North Carolina Mother Says
-
The News Director’s Office: Time, Talent, and Treasure with Sheila Driscoll
-
NTSB Investigating After Military-Chartered Jet Carrying 143 People Slid Into Florida River
-
Spoken Dreams: Chelsea Sik, Actress and Model
-
‘We Are the Forgotten Ones’: Women Who’ve Accused Trump of Sexual Misconduct Reflect in the #MeToo Era
-
-
Neiman Marcus, H&M Have A Plan to Win Young Shoppers: Used Clothes and Handbags
-
Spoken Dreams: Ariane Andrew, “Queen of All Trades”/Former WWE Star
-
10 People Killed in Private Plane Crash at Texas Airport
-
Fashion Model Tales Soares, 26, Dies After Collapsing on Runway in Brazil
-
Spoken Dreams: Nate Gray, Actor
-
-
Small Plane Crash-Lands With 3 People on Board Near Airport in Upland
-
Spoken Dreams: Danica Kennedy, Art Director
-
No Survivor in Skydiving Plane Crash That Killed 11 in Oahu, Hawaii