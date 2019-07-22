Satellite Images Show Ridgecrest Earthquake Left Desert Floor Shattered

Millions felt the shaking from the Ridgecrest earthquake.

But new satellite images offer a dramatic and instructive view of the immense power of the magnitude 7.1 quake, showing how California’s biggest earthquake in nearly two decades caused the ground to break.

Animated slides show how the quake permanently jolted a huge block of earth along the fault away from the other.

Some of the clearest images show long scars on the surface of the Mojave Desert, showing precisely the movement of the 30 miles of earthquake fault — oriented in a northwest-southeast direction — that moved within moments on July 5.

