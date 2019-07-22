Trump’s Crackdown on China Causing Problems for UC Campuses

Posted 6:52 AM, July 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:53AM, July 22, 2019
Yang Shen, a Ph.D. candidate in robotics at UCLA, demonstrates how the exoskeleton robot works in this undated photo. (Credit: Katie Falkenberg/Los Angeles Times)

Yang Shen, a Ph.D. candidate in robotics at UCLA, demonstrates how the exoskeleton robot works in this undated photo. (Credit: Katie Falkenberg/Los Angeles Times)

UC San Diego professor Shirley Meng’s laboratory is a veritable United Nations of research, with 48 scholars from six different countries exploring how to improve battery storage for electric vehicles, robots and — someday — flying cars.

But Meng and her colleagues worry that one country soon will be left out of the lab: China.

The Trump administration has intensified its crackdown over trade, technology and security — and now it has spread to America’s vaunted universities, turning the University of California into an especially big target.

UC campuses from San Diego to Berkeley are reporting that Chinese students and scholars are encountering visa delays, federal scrutiny over their research activities, and new restrictions on collaboration with China and Chinese companies.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

University of California campuses see rising number of students from China. (Credit: Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

University of California campuses see rising number of students from China. (Credit: Paul Duginski / Los Angeles Times)

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.