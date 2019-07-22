× UC System Admits Largest, Most Diverse Class of Californians Ever

The University of California opened its doors to the largest and most diverse class of Californians ever for the fall semester of 2019, according to data released Monday.

The system’s nine undergraduate campuses offered seats to 71,655 California freshmen, about 900 more students than last year. Overall, UC admitted 108,178 freshmen among 176,695 freshmen applicants. It also admitted 28,752 transfer students from a pool of 41,282, including the largest-ever class from the California Community Colleges.

The freshman admission rate for Californians jumped 3 percentage points to 62%, while the rate for transfer students from California Community Colleges remained at 76%.

The system also admitted 991 more students from underrepresented groups, increasing their proportion among California freshmen to 40% from 38% last year. First-generation students made up 44% of those admitted and low-income students, 40%.

