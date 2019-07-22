× Victim Found With Multiple Stab Wounds in Beverly Hills

Police are investigating a stabbing report in Beverly Hills early Monday morning.

Officers responded to South Santa Monica Boulevard near North Beverly Drive after receiving an assault with a deadly weapon call at about 2:40 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

An unidentified victim was found at the scene with multiple stab wounds, the spokesperson said.

There was no immediate information on whether the victim was a man or a woman.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in stable condition, the spokesperson said.

No suspect description or possible motive for the stabbing have been released.

KTLA’s Alberto Mendez contributed to this report.