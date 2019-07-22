Video Shows Violent Assault at Moreno Valley Skate Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A violent attack was caught on camera at a new skate park in Moreno Valley.

The video has been posted on a Facebook community page called Moreno Valley Matters, and local residents are concerned, but authorities haven't made any arrests.

Two individuals are seen violently beating another young man at the new skate park located at Frederick Avenue and Cottonwood Street.

What sparked the violence is unclear, but after the two punch and kick the first victim, they turn to another young man and begin assaulting him.

The Riverside County Sheriff's County is investigating the incident as an assault case. Anyone with information is asked to reach out at 951-247-8700.