× Security Officer Shoots Man Armed With Knife Outside Federal Courthouse in Downtown L.A.

A security officer shot and wounded a man wielding a knife in front of a federal courthouse in downtown Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The gunfire was reported about 2:15 p.m. outside the First Street U.S. Courthouse at 350 W. First St., according to L.A. Police Officer Jeff Lee.

The man with a knife was shot in the hand. He was hospitalized but expected to survive, Lee said.

A man in his 30s or 40s was detained, Lee said.

Police and FBI officials declined to comment on whether it was the officer or suspect who was taken into custody, citing the ongoing investigation.

Authorities have not said what prompted the security officer to use lethal force.

Video from the scene showed the steps leading to the courthouse were blocked off for investigation.

It’s unclear whether the shooting interfered with Tuesday’s court proceedings.

Several other government buildings are nearby, including LAPD and L.A. County sheriff’s headquarters, municipal courthouses and L.A. City Hall.

FBI investigators were responding to investigate the scene as it’s on federal property.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.