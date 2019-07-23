2 Killed, 3 Hospitalized in Violent Huntington Beach Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people were killed, and several others hospitalized in a violent collision between two vehicles in Huntington Beach Monday night.

The crash occurred just before 9:30 p.m. in the 18000 block of Beach Boulevard, Huntington Beach Fire Department Battalion Chief Marty Ortiz said.

Arriving firefighters found five patients, including two who were pronounced dead at the scene, Ortiz said.

The three other patients were transported to local hospitals. Their conditions were not known.

No details on the crash, which involved two compact vehicles, were given.

Beach Boulevard was closed between Talbert Avenue and Main Street during the investigation.