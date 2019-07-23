3 Killed in Fiery, Head-on Crash Involving Big Rig in Palmdale

Three men died and another motorist was injured after a fiery crash in Palmdale on Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Around 7 a.m., a Nissan truck was traveling southbound on Pearblossom Highway between 60th Street East and 70th Street East when it apparently veered into oncoming traffic, according to a news release from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The Nissan collided head-on with a big rig that was headed northbound, causing the semi-truck's cabin to burst into flames.

Two of men in the Nissan died at the scene, authorities said. A third man was pronounced dead after being transported to a local hospital.

None of the victims have been identified.

The driver of the semi is being treated for minor injuries at a hospital and is expected to survive.

Neither drugs nor alcohol appeared to have been a factor in the crash, investigators said.

It was not immediately known why the Nissan ended up on the wrong side of the road, but witness Juan Talamantez -- whose vehicle was behind the big rig -- said the pickup driver possibly fell asleep at the wheel.

"All we see is that the black truck coming from the opposite lanes – I believe he must have fell asleep or something – and he just swerved off, coming toward the semi-truck, little by little," Talamantez said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call Palmdale Station Traffic Detail, Detective Sherman at 661-272-2400.

Anonymous tips can also be left through "Crime Stoppers" by dialing 800-222-8477 or by going to the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.

