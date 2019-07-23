Alo Yoga Co-Founder & CEO Danny Harris on How Alo Yoga is Sharing Yoga and Meditation With Kids Through ‘Algo Gives’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Co-founder and CEO of Alo Yoga and founder of Alo Gives Danny Harris joined us live to tell us all about ALO gives. ALO Gives is a free, video-based program that uses yoga and meditation activities to equip children with the physical and mental skills necessary for social and emotional learning in and outside the classroom. Through a series of 65 interactive 5 minute videos, Alo Gives helps children face new challenges with ease and create lifelong healthy habits. For more info and to access the videos, you can visit their website.

For more info on Alo Yoga including their studio to street premium activewear and their Sanctuary, Studio & Cafés,