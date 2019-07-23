× Arrests Made in Violent Moreno Valley Skate Park Attack That Was Captured on Video

Two of three people sought in a violent attack that was caught on camera at a skate park in Moreno Valley have been arrested, authorities said Tuesday.

The Moreno Valley Sheriff’s Station said it learned of the attack, which was captured in its entirety on the City-Wide Camera System, Sunday night.

“The video clearly depicts three male juveniles being attacked without provocation, while many onlookers stood by, without intervening on behalf of the victims,” the Sheriff’s Station stated on Facebook.

The victims were all between the ages of 14 and 15, according to the Sheriff’s Station.

Video of the attack was also posted on a Facebook community page called Moreno Valley Matters.

Investigators determined the encounter took place about 8:15 p.m. Saturday night at the skate park located at Frederick Avenue and Cottonwood Street.

Two suspects, including 35-year-old Robert Lee Aaron III and a 17-year-old boy, were arrested during the serving of a search warrant overnight, the Sheriff’s Station said.

Deputies said they also seized evidence, including a firearm, during the search.

Aaron was booked on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon and contributing to the delinquency of minors.

The 17-year-old was booked into a Riverside juvenile hall facility on felony assault and conspiracy charges.

A third suspect and a person of interest are still being sought.

No motive for the attack was released.

33.942466 -117.229672