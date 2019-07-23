Big Bear Valley’s Bald Eagle Chick Simba Flies for 1st Time

Bald Eagle, Simba, takes off from a nest on July 23, 2019, in Big Bear Valley. (Credit: San Bernardino National Forest)

A young bald eagle that the public watched hatch online in the Big Bear Valley nest has finally fledged.

San Bernardino National Forest spokesman Zach Behrens says the juvenile male, Simba, let out a call at 6:19 a.m. Tuesday and flew off screen.

Bald eagles typically fledge between 10 and 12 weeks of age but this one waited until he was 14 weeks old.

Forest Service biologist robin Eliason says the bird will stay close to his parents over a few months to learn hunting skills and then will likely leave the area.

The eagle’s mother laid two eggs in the nest near Big Bear Lake in March and two eaglets hatched in April.

The nest cam showed one eaglet, Cookie, died during a late winter storm on Memorial Day weekend.

