Body Cam Footage Shows Officer Shooting Man Who Fled Traffic Stop in Boyle Heights

LAPD released body cam video showing an officer shooting and injuring a man who had fled a traffic stop in Boyle Heights last month.

Officers assigned to a gang investigation unit tried to stop a vehicle on June 5 near 150 N. Myers St., an industrial area along the Los Angeles River, police said.

A man, later identified as 27-year-old Jose Abel Iribe, fled the vehicle before he was confronted by officers.

Body cam footage shows Iribe tossing a handgun, which fell onto a shipping container and landed on the ground. Iribe is then seen reaching down to grab the gun, at which point an officer opens fire. Iribe then throws the gun over a fence.

Officers continue to demand he get on the ground, but Iribe, who is visibly bleeding, backs toward officers but refuses to get on the ground, saying, “I’m bleeding, man. … I can’t. I’m hurting, dude.”

Officers then repeatedly warn him they will use a Taser on him if he does not get down.

Iribe still does not get on the ground, and after a few minutes, an officer uses a Taser, causing him to fall to the ground.

A police narrator in the video says Iribe is a known gang member with a criminal history of domestic violence.

Iribe was charged on multiple counts, including assault with a deadly weapon and being a felon in possession of a gun.

No officers were hurt in the incident.