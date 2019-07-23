× Dodger Stadium to Undergo $100-Million Renovation This Offseason

The Dodgers on Tuesday will unveil plans for a $100-million renovation of Dodger Stadium that will provide a new center field plaza as well as elevators and bridges that will connect the outfield pavilions to the rest of the stadium.

The project is expected to be complete in time for next season. The announcement will be made during a news conference where the logo for the 2020 MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium is revealed.

Spread over two acres, the new center field plaza will include food establishments, a beer garden, two sports bars, a children’s play area, and a space for live pregame and postgame music. Fans will be able to watch the game from above a new batters eye in straightaway center field and from standing positions that ring the seating areas.

The entrance to the plaza will feature a Jackie Robinson statue, which will be relocated from the left-field reserve plaza. It will also serve as permanent home for the “Legends of Dodger Baseball” plaques. Don Newcombe, Steve Garvey and Fernando Valenzuela comprised this year’s inaugural class of “legends.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.