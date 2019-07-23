Family Devastated at Shooting Death of Young Mother Just Steps From Her Granada Hills Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Detectives are searching for the killer of a young mother who was shot three times just steps from the door of her Granada Hills home Monday night.

Authorities responded to a call about 10:20 p.m. in the 16600 block of Chatsworth Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said.

Arriving officers found a woman down in an alley way near a parked black car.

Family identified the victim as Cheyenne Brown. They said she was a devoted mother to a 23-month-old daughter.

Brown's grandfather, Bill Schroeder, told KTLA she was just getting home from one job, and was going to change clothes and then begin driving for Uber when she was killed.

Schroeder said she was shot three times in the back alley of her home.

"She was unconscious, basically. She was still breathing when I started CPR," he said.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any possible suspect information at this time.