Fee Increases Approved for L.A. County Beach Services, Parking for 1st Time in a Decade

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to hike fees for dozens of services at the beach, an effort to offset growing maintenance costs at one of California’s most popular attractions.

“We’re not raising the fees for no reason,” said Carol Baker, a spokeswoman for the county.

“Some of our critical services are covered by taxpayer dollars, but we do have an obligation” to fund others through revenue, Baker said. “It’s a balancing act.”

The plan will increase the price of services from room rentals at local community centers to boat storage and even summer camp field trips. It will also boost parking fees at some of the county’s most popular beaches for the first time in a decade.

