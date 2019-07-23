Fee Increases Approved for L.A. County Beach Services, Parking for 1st Time in a Decade

Posted 6:56 PM, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:59PM, July 23, 2019
Camper trailers fill out the campground at Dockweiler State Beach in Playa del Rey.(Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Camper trailers fill out the campground at Dockweiler State Beach in Playa del Rey.(Credit: Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to hike fees for dozens of services at the beach, an effort to offset growing maintenance costs at one of California’s most popular attractions.

“We’re not raising the fees for no reason,” said Carol Baker, a spokeswoman for the county.

“Some of our critical services are covered by taxpayer dollars, but we do have an obligation” to fund others through revenue, Baker said. “It’s a balancing act.”

The plan will increase the price of services from room rentals at local community centers to boat storage and even summer camp field trips. It will also boost parking fees at some of the county’s most popular beaches for the first time in a decade.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.