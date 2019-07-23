BREAKING: Charges Filed in Caught-on-Video Melee at Disneyland

Gov. Newsom Announces DMV Changes in Effort to Improve Customer Service

Posted 10:53 AM, July 23, 2019, by
A sign is posted in front of a California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office on May 9, 2017 in Corte Madera. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A sign is posted in front of a California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office on May 9, 2017 in Corte Madera. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

California’s DMV is trying to improve customer service by accepting credit cards, upgrading its website and offering clearer instructions on how to obtain a new federally mandated ID.

The ideas are part of a report Gov. Gavin Newsom is releasing on Tuesday that details efforts to improve the troubled Department of Motor Vehicles. Average wait times topped two hours last summer, prompting outrage from lawmakers and customers alike.

Newsom has also announced the appointment of Steve Gordon as the new DMV director. Gordon most recently worked for a consulting firm focused on business-wide process improvement. His salary is $186,000.

The DMV has been plagued by slowdowns because of people seeking REAL IDs, which will be required for airplane travel in October 2020.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.