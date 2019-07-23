Homeless Man Dies After Being Found With Neck Injury on Street in Mission Hills: LAPD

Posted 7:35 AM, July 23, 2019, by and

A homicide investigation is underway after a man who appeared to be homeless was found with a neck injury on a street in Mission Hills early Tuesday and later died, authorities said.

Another transient reported finding the victim unconscious  and not breathing on San Fernando Mission Boulevard and Stranwood Avenue to a fire station in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Firefighters rendered aid before transporting the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, LAPD Detective Mark O'Donnell said.

The victim apparently suffered an injury consistent with a broken neck, O'Donnell said.

Authorities have not identified the victim but described him as a man in his 40s.

Officials provided no further details.

LAPD urged anyone with information to contact investigators at 818-374-9550.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.