Homeless Man Dies After Being Found With Neck Injury on Street in Mission Hills: LAPD

A homicide investigation is underway after a man who appeared to be homeless was found with a neck injury on a street in Mission Hills early Tuesday and later died, authorities said.

Another transient reported finding the victim unconscious and not breathing on San Fernando Mission Boulevard and Stranwood Avenue to a fire station in the area, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Firefighters rendered aid before transporting the man to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, LAPD Detective Mark O'Donnell said.

The victim apparently suffered an injury consistent with a broken neck, O'Donnell said.

Authorities have not identified the victim but described him as a man in his 40s.

Officials provided no further details.

LAPD urged anyone with information to contact investigators at 818-374-9550.