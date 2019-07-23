× LADWP’s Top Executive Steps Down 1 Day After FBI Raids Utility’s Headquarters, Mayor Garcetti Says

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s top executive stepped down Tuesday, one day after FBI agents raided the utility’s downtown headquarters.

Mayor Eric Garcetti had announced weeks ago that David Wright, the DWP’s general manager, would be leaving the utility on Oct. 1. In the wake of the searches at the DWP and other city offices, however, Wright is leaving immediately, Garcetti said.

With “law enforcement being over at the Department of Water and Power, it was clear to me he needed to step away from the department today, full stop,” Garcetti said in an interview.

The DWP’s board voted Tuesday to appoint Chief Operating Officer Marty Adams, a 35-year veteran of the agency, as interim general manager, effective immediately. The commission also recommended that the L.A. City Council confirm Adams for the permanent job.

