× Legendary Pitcher Sandy Koufax Will Get Statue at Dodger Stadium

The first arm immortalized in a Dodger Stadium statue will be the one once known as “The Left Arm of God.”

Hall of Fame pitcher Sandy Koufax will be honored with the second statue at the stadium. The statue is expected to be unveiled next year, in what the team is calling a new entertainment plaza beyond center field. The Dodgers plan to move the Jackie Robinson statue, installed two years ago on the reserve level, to the entertainment plaza, flanking the Koufax statue.

The news was tweeted by Alanna Rizzo, the Dodgers host/reporter for Sports Net LA and confirmed by the Dodgers. An official announcement will come later Tuesday at a news conference at Dodger Stadium.

Koufax, 83, dazzled Los Angeles and all the major leagues with five of the most electric seasons ever recorded. He led the National League in earned-run average every year from 1962-66. He won three Cy Young awards –- all unanimously –- and the 1963 most valuable player award.

Read the full story on LATimes.com