Light Showers Dampen Parts of SoCal Ahead of Tuesday Heat

Parts of Southern California received some early sprinkles ahead of high temperatures in the forecast later Tuesday.

Light showers dampened Pasadena, Anaheim and Huntington Beach before 6 a.m. The National Weather Service also reported patches of dense fog on the central coast in the Santa Maria area, which were expected to dissipate by 8 a.m.

Down in San Diego, forecasters urged motorists to drive carefully amid showers with some heavy downpours and possible lightning.

The agency previously warned that monsoonal moisture could bring some isolated morning thunderstorms on the coast and valleys on Tuesday. Mountain and desert communities could also expect scattered thunderstorms, forecasters said.

At 11 a.m., a heat advisory was set to take effect for the San Fernando Valley, Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo County mountains.

The heat will bring elevated fire danger in the inland areas through next weekend, with several days of triple digit temperatures possible across the deserts, valleys, foothills, and lower mountains, according to the Weather Service.

The warmest temperatures were expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.