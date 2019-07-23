Moreno Valley Woman’s Death at Circus Circus Hotel in Reno Being Investigated as Homicide

Posted 11:54 AM, July 23, 2019, by , Updated at 12:03PM, July 23, 2019

Reno police say a California woman whose body was found at a downtown hotel-casino on Friday was the victim of a homicide.

The Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office has identified her as 37-year-old Amber Morris of Moreno Valley, California.

She was pronounced dead early Friday at Circus Circus Hotel and Casino.

The formal cause and manner of death are pending, but police say they are investigating it as a homicide.

No other details have been released.

Correction: An earlier headline provided an incorrect location for the hotel where the victim was found. This post has been updated. 

 

 

