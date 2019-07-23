NorCal Mother Sentenced for Murder of 3-Year-Old Girl Left in Hot Car to ‘Remove Lustful Demons’

A California mother has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison in the death of her 3-year-old daughter, whom she left in a car for more than nine hours on a hot summer day in 2017.

Angela Phakhin, 29, was convicted last month of first-degree murder in the case.

Phakhin and her fiancé, 48-year-old Untwan Smith, moved with the girl to the Sacramento area from Arkansas and were living in their SUV, authorities said at the time.

After the death of her daughter, whose name was Maiya, Phakhin told police she and Smith were “trying to remove lustful demons” from the child, according to Sacramento County prosecutors.

