Police Investigate Fatal Shooting of Woman Found in Granada Hills Alley

Police are investigating after a woman was found fatally shot in an alley in Granada Hills Monday night.

Authorities received a call about 10:20 p.m. and were sent to the 16600 block of Chatsworth Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez said.

Arriving officers found a woman down in an alley way near a parked black car.

Officers attempted to give the victim CPR but the unidentified woman died at the scene.

A man who lives nearby said he heard a noise and came to see what happened.

“I thought it was just firecrackers and I just found out that somebody got shot,” area resident Alex Krasnoshtein said.

It was unclear how many times the woman was shot.

The vehicle found next to the woman had an Uber sticker on the windshield. It was unclear if the woman was a driver, a fare or if the vehicle had any connection with her at all.

Investigators have not released any possible suspect description and no motive for the shooting was known.

It was unclear if any of the nearby buildings captured surveillance images of the victim or the shooter.