‘Straight Pride’ Parade Planned in Modesto

A group has applied for a permit to hold a “straight pride” parade in Modesto next month.

The city is in the final stages of reviewing the application for the event, which is slated for Aug. 24 at Graceada Park, said Thomas Reeves, community and media relations officer for Modesto. A decision is expected next week.

City Hall has been flooded with calls and emails from residents, many of them upset that the event may be permitted to take place, he said.

“Permits to host any event are granted based on operational feasibility, not based on values and certainly not based on any endorsement of beliefs,” Reeves said. “So although the city does not share in the beliefs of some groups that choose to hold their events here, we may not be able to deny a permit based on an organization’s values.”

