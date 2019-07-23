The News Director’s Office: Climbing the Ladder with Rich Goldner

On this episode of the podcast, Jason sits down with fellow news director of Fox 5 in San Diego, Rich Goldner. Rich details his journey from production assistant to news director and the prehistoric “social network” that he used to do so. He also opens up about his time working as the vice president/news director at KTLA, his travels, and what it takes to be an effective leader.

