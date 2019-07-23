× UCLA Police Release Photos of Man Accused in Sex Assault Attempt Near Campus

Police released surveillance photos and video Tuesday in hopes that someone can identify a man accused of trying to sexually assault a UCLA staffer near campus last week.

The woman was walking in the area of Westwood Boulevard and Le Conte Avenue, just outside the south end of campus, when the attacker approached her around 10:30 a.m. July 16, according to UCLA police.

The man allegedly pushed the victim and made sexually explicit, threatening statements.

Investigators believe the perpetrator could have been under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

He relented the attack and ran off after bystanders began yelling, officials said.

He was last seen walking south on Westwood Boulevard, toward Weyburn Avenue.

The video released Tuesday shows the man, in a white tank top and baggy khaki pants, walking past what appears to be a campus building. Most of the footage only captures him from behind, though his face can partially be made out as he bends over the pick something up.

Police say the suspect is a Hispanic man, about 35 years old and measures roughly 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He has a thin build, a shaved head with brown-haired goatee and brown eyes. He appears to have a tattoo on his left shoulder and arm.

Anyone with information can contact UCLA police at 310-825-1491 or submit a tip anonymously at 310-794-5824. Refer to report #19-1747.