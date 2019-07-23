Van Nuys Man Who Claims to Be Social Media Influencer Charged With Raping Multiple Women: LAPD

A Van Nuys man who claims to have a following on social media is accused of raping multiple women, and police on Tuesday asked for the public’s help in locating possible additional victims in the case.

Prosecutors have charged Omar Talley, 22, with three counts of rape with multiple victims, two counts of oral copulation and a count of forcible acts of sexual penetration, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

Talley, who moved a few years ago to the San Fernando Valley from New Jersey, says he is a nightclub promoter and social media influencer, police said.

He frequented clubs in the Hollywood and West Hollywood area, where he would befriend women in their early 20s and gain their trust, according to LAPD.

Talley would then allegedly order a ride-hailing service to take himself and the young women to his home in the 6600 block of Valjean Avenue, or nearby locations for an “after party.” Once there, Talley is accused of sexually assaulting the victims.

Several of the women Talley allegedly targeted escaped during the attack, police said.

In one incident on July 11 an escaped victim immediately called police, who responded to her location. An investigation revealed that Talley forced the woman to perform sexual acts, physically assaulted her and spoke degrading words to her during the attack, police said.

Authorities allege that Talley would appear charming just before trying to have sex with his victims, then would change his demeanor and force the sexual acts against the victims’ will.

Court records show the suspect was charged on July 15. He is being held on $1.6 million bail and he is due in court on Friday.

LAPD officials released a photo of Talley in hopes of identifying possible additional victims. Anyone with information about Talley or his alleged crimes can call Detective Wes Potter at 818-374-7714, or Detective Katherine Gosser at 818-374-7717. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.