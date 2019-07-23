× Yucaipa Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Running Over, Killing Man After Argument

A woman was arrested on suspicion of running over and killing a man after an argument in Yucaipa, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Lorene Ceci, 48, was taken into custody on July 19, 2019, in the 12100 block of 7th Street, hours after she ran over 54-year-old Donald Parkerson, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies from the Yucaipa Police Department responded at about 1:35 a.m. to find Parkerson lying in the roadway, suffering from major injuries.

Witnesses told deputies that Ceci had been in an argument with Parkerson outside his home while she was seated in a vehicle, according to the department.

She then ran him over and fled the scene, San Bernardino authorities said.

Parkerson was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries days later on Monday, according to officials.

Authorities received reports of a “suspicious person” at about 5:31 p.m. on 7th Street, and deputies responded to find Ceci, officials said.

Ceci was booked on a murder charge and is being held at a Rancho Cucamonga jail on no bail, county inmate records show.

The case is under investigation. No further details were available.