2 Men Sought After Allegedly Robbing Wholesale Jeweler at DTLA Home

Police are looking for two men who allegedly robbed a wholesale jeweler at his downtown Los Angeles home.

The incident occurred on about 5:10 p.m. on July 20 near the intersection of 7th Street and Broadway.

The two men had agreed to meet the jeweler at his home, Los Angeles Police Department officials said. Once inside, the men took out handguns, handcuffed and hogtied the victim and ransacked his apartment.

The men got away with cash, jewelry and clothing, police said.

The men were caught on surveillance video going in and exiting the apartment building.

The suspects are described as being between 18 and 30 years old. They were last seen going into a black SUV waiting outside.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 213-996-1877 or 213-996-1877. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.