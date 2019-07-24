× ‘Blade Runner’ Actor Rutger Hauer Dies at 75: Reports

Dutch actor Rutger Hauer, best known for his role as Roy Batty in the 1982 film “Blade Runner,” has died at the age of 75, according to multiple reports.

Hauer died at his home in the Netherlands on July 19, shortly after becoming ill, Variety reported.

His death was confirmed to Variety by the actor’s agent.

A funeral for Hauer was held Wednesday, according to the agent.

Hauer, who starred alongside Harrison Ford, played a murderous outlaw in “Blade Runner,” Which was directed by Ridley Scott.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.