Stolen Pickup Destroyed After Pursuit Ends in Fiery Crash in Inglewood

A driver was in custody after stealing a pickup and leading authorities on a chase that ended when the truck crashed and caught fire in Inglewood Wednesday, police said.

Aerial video showed the pickup's cab and front end were reduced to a blackened shell after the fire was put out about 6:10 p.m. on Manchester Boulevard just west of Prairie Avenue, outside the Sizzler that sits kitty-corner to The Forum.

The truck was stolen out of the Los Angeles Police Department's Central Division, which largely covers downtown and Chinatown, said Officer Mike Lopez.

Once the victim realized their vehicle had been stolen, they began tracking it and called 911, Lopez said.

The locator put the truck near the corner of Florence and Van Ness avenues in South L.A., and officers caught up with it and initiated a pursuit around 6 p.m.

The pickup sustained damage from a collision during the chase and came to a stop at Manchester and Prairie, where it caught fire, according to Lopez.

The driver, a man, got out of the burning vehicle and was taken into custody, the officer said.

No further details were immediately available.

KTLA's Nidia Becerra contributed to this report.

Correction: A previous headline on this post incorrectly characterized the incident as a carjacking.