Deputy, 2 Pedestrians Injured in Bellflower Area Multi-Vehicle Crash

A deputy and two pedestrians had to be hospitalized following a multi-vehicle crash in the Bellflower area Tuesday night.

The collision occurred after 9 p.m. as the deputy was responding to a call to assist another deputy who was detaining a man with a knife, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Figueroa said.

Investigators said a vehicle pulled out of a side street, prompting a collision between that car and the deputy’s patrol vehicle as it approached the intersection of Downey Avenue and Ramona Street.

The patrol vehicle then hit a parked car and ended up on a sidewalk, Figueroa said.

The deputy and two pedestrians were injured in the crash and transported to a local hospital.

The unidentified deputy suffered only minor injuries and has been treated and released, Figueroa said.

Injuries to the pedestrians also appeared to be minor, but their current condition was unknown, he said.

It was unclear if the patrol vehicle had lights and sirens on at the time of the crash.

The driver involved in the crash with the patrol car is not likely to face charges, Figueroa said. Investigators to this point believe the incident was only an accident.