Escondido Man Pleads Not Guilty in Torture Deaths of 10 Cats

Posted 9:17 PM, July 24, 2019, by

A San Diego County man has pleaded not guilty to torturing and killing 10 cats.

Joshua Boyer of Escondido entered pleas Tuesday to 11 animal cruelty counts.

A GPS tracker on a neighbor’s missing cat led authorities in May to Boyer’s home.

The San Diego Union-Tribune says a prosecutor in court described authorities finding dead cats on the property. Jared Coleman told the judge some cats were zip-tied by their limbs to metal cages.

Coleman said inside a locked shed, investigators found a machete, ax, aluminum baseball bat, a crossbow and other weapons. Authorities say blood and fur was found on some items and on the walls and floor.

Investigators say Boyer procured some cats from a local Humane Society and Craigslist.

He was arrested Friday and held on $250,000 bail.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.