Frank Buckley Interviews: Colonel Terry Virts, Astronaut

Colonel Terry Virts is a former NASA astronaut, retired Air Force fighter and test pilot, and a filmmaker/photographer. Terry went into space twice–first in 2010 aboard the Space Shuttle Endeavor, and then in 2014-2015 for a 200-day flight aboard the International Space Station. In July, he participated in a record setting flight around the world over the North and South poles in a project called One More Orbit to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

During this podcast, Terry reveals what it’s like to live in space station, and he discusses the joys and dangers that accompany space flight and exploration. He also provides his perspective as an astronaut on the importance of the Apollo 11 mission.