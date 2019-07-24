Head of U.S. Border Patrol Says She Told of Being in Facebook Group That Mocked Migrants

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost testifies during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Border Security and Immigration hearing on Capitol Hill on Dec. 12, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Credit: Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

The head of the U.S. Border Patrol said she joined a Facebook group whose members mocked migrants and lawmakers to read what her personnel thought about her.

Chief Carla Provost said during a congressional subcommittee hearing in Washington on Wednesday that she immediately reported to an oversight division of U.S. Customs and Border Protection once she realized she was a member.

Provost initially released a statement condemning the posts without noting she was a member.

Sixty-two current and eight former Border Patrol employees are being investigated for their role in the “I’m 10-15” group. Agents questioned the authenticity of images of a migrant father and child dead in a river and depicted crude and doctored images of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez purporting to perform a sex act on President Donald Trump.

