LAPD Releases Video Amid Search for Man, 2 Women Sought in Brutal Beating and Robbery in Van Nuys

Los Angeles police released graphic video on Wednesday showing a man being viciously beaten with a baseball bat during a robbery in Van Nuys earlier this year as they sought to identify the assailants.

The incident took place on Jan. 18 around 1:15 a.m. The male victim was walking with two women through a hotel parking lot in the 5500 block of Sepulveda when one of the females motioned over a man who was nearby, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release.

Shortly after, a baseball bat-wielding man approaches and chases the victim around for a few moments, surveillance video released by LAPD shows. He then hits the victim multiple times in the head with the wooden bat, causing him to lose consciousness and fall.

The attacker continues bashing the victim's head with the baseball bat while he was motionless on the ground, according to the footage.

After the brutal beating, the assailant walked to a nearby vehicle and got rid of the bat. He then went back to the unconscious victim and proceeded to take his wallet and cellphone before fleeing with the two women, LAPD said.

The victim survived, but police did not provide an update on this condition.

They also did not give a detailed description of the man and two women being sought in the violent incident.

Anyone who recognizes any of the individuals in the video or has information about the case is urged to call Van Nuys Area Robbery Detective Barba or Detective Rose at 818-374-0087, or LAPD's 24-hour, toll-free number 1-877-LAPD-247.

Those who would like to provide a tip anonymously can contact L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477, or go to the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.