A man arrested last year along with an alleged co-conspirator in a Laguna Beach home invasion was taken into custody again this week after fleeing a courtroom last week as the judge increased his bail, police said Wednesday. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on July 24, 2019.
Man Arrested, Again, in Laguna Beach Home Invasion After Fleeing Courtroom Last Week: Police
-
More Possible Victims Located After O.C. Male Nanny Is Charged With Molesting 2 Young Boys: Police
-
Costa Mesa Male Nanny Charged With Molesting 2 Boys Under His Care
-
U.S. Flag Design Staying on Laguna Beach Police Cars After City Council Vote
-
American Flags Graphic on Laguna Beach Police Cars Spark Backlash
-
Man Sought in Fatal Shooting Near Long Beach Courthouse
-
-
Laguna Beach Might Tone Down U.S. Flag Graphic on Its Police Cars
-
Mercedes-Benz Driver in Custody After Pursuit Ends in Standoff in Newport Beach
-
Scenic Laguna Beach Needs More Public Trees: O.C. Grand Jury Report
-
Bobcat Released Back Into the Wild After Being Hit by Laguna Beach Police Car
-
Man Arrested in Killing of Woman He Was Dating in ‘Domestic Violence Incident’ Outside Long Beach Courthouse
-
-
Few Details Emerge After Woman, Man Are Found Dead in Newport Beach Apartment
-
Attempted Burglary Suspect Arrested in Connection With Newport Beach Double Homicide
-
Man, Woman Arrested After Home-Invasion in Mid-City: LAPD