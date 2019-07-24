Man Arrested, Again, in Laguna Beach Home Invasion After Fleeing Courtroom Last Week: Police

A man arrested last year along with an alleged co-conspirator in a Laguna Beach home invasion was taken into custody again this week after fleeing a courtroom last week as the judge increased his bail, police said Wednesday. Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 6 on July 24, 2019.

