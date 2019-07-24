Live: Robert Mueller Testifies on Russia Probe

Man Arrested in L.A. After Fatally Stabbing 1 in Highland, Then Hitching Ride in Bloody Clothes: Officials

Posted 8:33 AM, July 24, 2019, by

Authorities arrested a man a day after he allegedly stabbed another man to death in Highland before hitching a ride in bloody clothes, officials announced Wednesday.

Jonathan Padilla, 24, is seen in an undated photos released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department on July 23, 2019.

Jonathan Padilla, 24, is seen in an undated photos released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on July 23, 2019.

Officers found Jonathan Padilla, a 24-year-old transient, at a home in Los Angeles on Tuesday and detained him on suspicion of murder and possession of burglary tools, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to Highland just after 9:30 p.m. Monday after a resident reported a man who came out from a nearby wash area and asked for a ride to San Bernardino.

The resident gave the hitchhiker a ride and noticed what looked like blood on his clothing, as well other signs suggesting that a serious attacked had just happened, officials said.

The resident contacted authorities after returning home, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

A man identified by authorities as Jonathan Padilla is seen in a surveillance video dated July 22, 2019. (Credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department)

A man identified by authorities as Jonathan Padilla is seen in a surveillance video dated July 22, 2019. (Credit: San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)

Responding deputies searched the wash area and found a male individual with stab wounds.  The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department subsequently identified Padilla as a suspect and sought the public’s help on Tuesday in finding him. The agency released  his photo and what appears to be a video still from a home’s surveillance camera.

Padilla was booked on $1 million bail and was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

Investigators have not determined a motive, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials provided no further details.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.