Man Arrested in L.A. After Fatally Stabbing 1 in Highland, Then Hitching Ride in Bloody Clothes: Officials

Authorities arrested a man a day after he allegedly stabbed another man to death in Highland before hitching a ride in bloody clothes, officials announced Wednesday.

Officers found Jonathan Padilla, a 24-year-old transient, at a home in Los Angeles on Tuesday and detained him on suspicion of murder and possession of burglary tools, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to Highland just after 9:30 p.m. Monday after a resident reported a man who came out from a nearby wash area and asked for a ride to San Bernardino.

The resident gave the hitchhiker a ride and noticed what looked like blood on his clothing, as well other signs suggesting that a serious attacked had just happened, officials said.

The resident contacted authorities after returning home, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Responding deputies searched the wash area and found a male individual with stab wounds. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Department subsequently identified Padilla as a suspect and sought the public’s help on Tuesday in finding him. The agency released his photo and what appears to be a video still from a home’s surveillance camera.

Padilla was booked on $1 million bail and was scheduled to be arraigned on Friday.

Investigators have not determined a motive, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Officials provided no further details.