× Man Denies Federal Charge Alleging He Sold Fentanyl That Caused 2 Overdose Deaths in Woodland Hills

A 28-year-old man was arraigned Wednesday on a federal charge stemming from the deaths of a man and woman who overdosed on fentanyl at an apartment in Woodland Hills last year, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Trent Michael Tomasovich of Sherman Oaks pleaded not guilty to trafficking the powerful opioid that resulted in the pair’s deaths, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California said in a news release.

The defendant was arrested Tuesday by Los Angeles police and has since been transferred to federal custody. A one-count indictment naming him was unsealed Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Tomasovich allegedly sold the drug to 24-year-old Grace Montgomery, who took it at her friend’s apartment. She died in the early morning hours of July 14, 2018.

Montgomery was visiting the friend, who called paramedics after finding her unresponsive, authorities said.

Several hours later, the apartment resident’s boyfriend came over and found the fentanyl Montgomery had bought, according to court documents.

Ian Flynn ignored his girlfriend’s appeal for him to get rid of the narcotic, and the 38-year-old man instead took the fentanyl and fatally overdosed, prosecutors said.

Tomasovich has a “long history of being investigated by law enforcement for narcotics trafficking,” according to an affidavit unsealed Wednesday.

In 2017, wiretapped phone calls identified Tomasovich as a heroin delivery service customer in connection with another federal investigation, but he was not charged in that case, officials said.

Early last year, he was advertising heroin for sale on Craigslist and sold some to an undercover Glendale police officer. Prosecutors say that case ended in Tomasovich being convicted of drug trafficking offenses in L.A. County.

If convicted on the federal charge he’s now facing, the defendant would be sentenced to at least 20 years in prison and could face life without parole.