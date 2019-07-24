× Man Sentenced to 40 Years in Prison for Sexually Assaulting Boys at East L.A. and Pico Rivera Parks

A man was sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually assaulting boys at parks in East Los Angeles and Pico Rivera dating back to 2011, officials announced Wednesday.

Last month, Eduardo Ciarelli, 40, pleaded no contest to two counts of forcible sodomy with a child under 14, and one count each of forcible lewd acts on a child under 14 and lewd act upon a child. Aside from the 40 year sentence, he was also ordered to register as a lifetime sex offender.

Prosecutors said Ciarelli confronted victims when they went into a bathroom alone.

He was tied to the sexual assault of a boy 7-year-old boy at Belvedere Park in East Los Angeles on Jan. 8, 2011. Six moths later, prosecutors say he molested a 6-year-old boy at Rio Hondo Park in Pico Rivera.

Then, in October 2017, Ciarelli attempted to sexually assault another 6-year-old boy at Smith Park also in Pico Rivera. In that incident, the boy’s father walked in and saw what was happening before holding the suspect down until authorities arrived, officials said.

The case was investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.