New Measles Case Confirmed in L.A. County; Officials List Possible Exposure Locations

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed measles case in a L.A. County resident, and issuing a list of locations that may have been exposed.

Health officials said the case involves travel outside the U.S. and is not linked to previous local outbreaks.

Potential public exposure location and times were:

July 14, 2019

Groundworks Coffee

671 Rose Ave., Venice, CA 90291

12:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

July 14, 2019

Frontrunners Shoe Store

11620 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049

1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

July 14, 2019

CVS

11941 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049

1:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

July 14, 2019

American Beauty

425 Rose Ave., Venice, CA 90291

5:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.

July 15, 2019

Comerica Bank

12001 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049

2:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

July 15, 2019

California Chicken

2401 Wilshire Blvd., CA Santa Monica, CA 90403

8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

July 15, 2019

Groundworks Coffee

811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90013

3:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

July 16, 2019

Equinox Gym

201 Santa Monica Blvd., CA Santa Monica 90401

7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

There is no known current risk to these places at this time.

Anyone who was at any of these locations at those times may be at risk of developing measles. Review your immunization records and monitor your health for fever or unexplained rash from 7 to 21 days after exposure.

If an infant was exposed, or you are pregnant or have a weakened immune system, contact a health care provider as soon as possible.