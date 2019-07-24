New Measles Case Confirmed in L.A. County; Officials List Possible Exposure Locations

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is investigating a confirmed measles case in a L.A. County resident, and issuing a list of locations that may have been exposed.
Health officials said the case involves travel outside the U.S. and is not linked to previous local outbreaks.
Potential public exposure location and times were:
- July 14, 2019
- Groundworks Coffee
- 671 Rose Ave., Venice, CA 90291
- 12:15 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.
- July 14, 2019
- Frontrunners Shoe Store
- 11620 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049
- 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- July 14, 2019
- CVS
- 11941 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049
- 1:45 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- July 14, 2019
- American Beauty
- 425 Rose Ave., Venice, CA 90291
- 5:00 p.m. – 7:15 p.m.
- July 15, 2019
- Comerica Bank
- 12001 San Vicente Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049
- 2:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- July 15, 2019
- California Chicken
- 2401 Wilshire Blvd., CA Santa Monica, CA 90403
- 8:30 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.
- July 15, 2019
- Groundworks Coffee
- 811 Traction Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90013
- 3:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
- July 16, 2019
- Equinox Gym
- 201 Santa Monica Blvd., CA Santa Monica 90401
- 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
There is no known current risk to these places at this time.
Anyone who was at any of these locations at those times may be at risk of developing measles. Review your immunization records and monitor your health for fever or unexplained rash from 7 to 21 days after exposure.
If an infant was exposed, or you are pregnant or have a weakened immune system, contact a health care provider as soon as possible.