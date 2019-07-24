Power Outage Reported in Glendale Following Series of Blackouts Amid Hot Weather

Posted 5:05 PM, July 24, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:24PM, July 24, 2019

Glendale Water & Power announced Wednesday afternoon another power outage was reported after electricity was restored to several areas hours earlier.

The outages came as a heat advisory was issued in the city and temperatures were still hovering around 96 degrees shortly before 5 p.m. Glendale Water & Power officials said all power had been restored just after 3:30 p.m.

But 40 minutes later, officials said another outage had been reported — this time, affecting Rossmoyne and surrounding areas.

At the time, the agency told residents to call 818-548-2011 if their power has still not been restored and provided the following list of cooling centers in the Glendale area:

  •  Glendale Adult Recreation Center at 201 E. Colorado St.
  • Maple Park Community Center at 820 E. Maple St.
  • Pacific Community Center at 501 S. Pacific Ave.
  • Sparr Heights Community Center at 1613 Glencoe Way

Los Angeles city officials are reminding residents to drink plenty of water and visit a number of cooling centers that can be found hereRecreation centers, public swimming pools and facilities for senior citizens are among the locations were L.A. residents can keep cool.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.