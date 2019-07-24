Power Outage Reported in Glendale Following Series of Blackouts Amid Hot Weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Glendale Water & Power announced Wednesday afternoon another power outage was reported after electricity was restored to several areas hours earlier.

The outages came as a heat advisory was issued in the city and temperatures were still hovering around 96 degrees shortly before 5 p.m. Glendale Water & Power officials said all power had been restored just after 3:30 p.m.

But 40 minutes later, officials said another outage had been reported — this time, affecting Rossmoyne and surrounding areas.

The current outage is a result of the substation failure we had earlier today. As our crews are working on restoring power, we are also investigating the cause of this outage. We appreciate your patience and understanding. #MyGlendale — Glendale Water & Power (@COGWaterPower) July 25, 2019

At the time, the agency told residents to call 818-548-2011 if their power has still not been restored and provided the following list of cooling centers in the Glendale area:

Glendale Adult Recreation Center at 201 E. Colorado St.

Maple Park Community Center at 820 E. Maple St.

Pacific Community Center at 501 S. Pacific Ave.

Sparr Heights Community Center at 1613 Glencoe Way

Los Angeles city officials are reminding residents to drink plenty of water and visit a number of cooling centers that can be found here. Recreation centers, public swimming pools and facilities for senior citizens are among the locations were L.A. residents can keep cool.

Power has been restored to all areas outside of this orange boundary. Customers within this orange boundary are still experiencing a power outage and restoration could take 1-3 hours. We will post cooling center information following this post. #MyGlendale pic.twitter.com/IxLlcQCtOr — Glendale Water & Power (@COGWaterPower) July 24, 2019