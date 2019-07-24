Power Outage Reported in Glendale Following Series of Blackouts Amid Hot Weather

Glendale Water & Power announced Wednesday afternoon another power outage was reported after electricity was restored to several areas hours earlier.
The outages came as a heat advisory was issued in the city and temperatures were still hovering around 96 degrees shortly before 5 p.m. Glendale Water & Power officials said all power had been restored just after 3:30 p.m.
But 40 minutes later, officials said another outage had been reported — this time, affecting Rossmoyne and surrounding areas.
At the time, the agency told residents to call 818-548-2011 if their power has still not been restored and provided the following list of cooling centers in the Glendale area:
- Glendale Adult Recreation Center at 201 E. Colorado St.
- Maple Park Community Center at 820 E. Maple St.
- Pacific Community Center at 501 S. Pacific Ave.
- Sparr Heights Community Center at 1613 Glencoe Way
Los Angeles city officials are reminding residents to drink plenty of water and visit a number of cooling centers that can be found here. Recreation centers, public swimming pools and facilities for senior citizens are among the locations were L.A. residents can keep cool.