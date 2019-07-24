Suspect Arrested in 2 Separate Stabbings at Parks in Ontario

A suspect has been arrested in two separate stabbings that occurred Wednesday at two neighborhood parks in Ontario, according to police.

The stabbings were reported at De Anza Park and Cypress park, which are located just about a mile apart. Police said at 1:30 p.m. that a suspect had been identified and taken into custody less than three hours after the crimes were committed in broad daylight.

The person arrested has not been identified by police.

No other details have been released by authorities as the investigation continues.

