Woman Arrested for Attempted Murder of 63-Year-Old Man at Thousand Oaks Hotel

A 26-year-old woman was arrested when sheriff’s deputies found her beating a 63-year-old man and threatening to kill him at a Thousand Oaks hotel.

Celebration C. Ferguson was booked on suspicion of attempted murder after Ventura County sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at Premier Inns on Hillcrest Drive around 2:30 a.m. on July 22.

Deputies said a witness heard Ferguson beating the man and yelling that she was going to kill him.

When deputies arrived, they found her still fighting with the victim. Deputies were able to gain control over Ferguson and the victim, and begin an investigation.

The investigation revealed that Ferguson attempted to strangle the victim.

Deputies did not provide the relationship between Ferguson and the victim.

Ferguson was arrested and booked at the Ventura County Pre-Trial Detention Facility. Her bond was set at $500,000.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.