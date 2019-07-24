× Women’s Soccer in U.S. Seeing High Attendance Numbers After Historic World Cup Victory

The success of Team USA at the Women’s World Cup in France is translating to more fans at soccer fields across America.

The Chicago Red Stars, who currently rank No. 3 in the National Women’s Soccer League, had 17,388 people at their game on Sunday. In their 2018 season, they averaged 4,368 people per game.

The Utah Royals played the Portland Thorns on Friday and brought in 15,931 fans. Their 2018 attendance average was 9,466.

A sellout crowd of 5,500 fans in Boyds, Maryland, watched the Houston Dash beat the Washington Spirit 2-1 on Saturday. Last season, they averaged 3,892 people per game.

This sharp spike in attendance numbers are likely contributed to Team USA’s stellar performance in Lyon, France, earlier this summer. It remains to be seen if these high attendance numbers will last as the season goes on.

If you’re feeling withdrawal from not seeing your favorite Team USA players crush it on the world’s stage, look no further than the NWSL.

Stop by Orlando to see Team USA co-captain Alex Morgan in action. Her team, the Orlando Pride, played in front of 9,415 fans against Sky Blue FC on Saturday.

Megan Rapinoe, Team USA’s other co-captain, plays for Reign FC, which is based in Tacoma, Washington. Tobin Heath fans can go to Providence Park stadium, where she plays for the Portland Thorns.