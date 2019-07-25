Fatal Shooting on Metro Bus in Van Nuys Linked to 3 Killings in San Fernando Valley: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man suspected of killing three people, including two relatives, is also accused of fatally shooting a Metro bus passenger in Van Nuys during an intense manhunt on Thursday, police said.

The bus shooting took place at the Woodley Station, located in the area of Woodley Avenue and Victory Boulevard, just after 12:50 p.m., according to authorities.

Passengers were exiting a bus when they heard gunshots, said Rick Jager, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

Someone on the bus was fatally wounded, according to a statement from Metro. Jager previously told KTLA the victim was shot on the platform before the information was updated.

The person's body appeared to be on the front part of the bus, Sky5 aerial video showed. He or she has not yet been identified.

The bus shooting occurred amid a massive manhunt for 26-year-old Gerry Zaragoza, who is suspected of killing his father and brother in a Canoga Park apartment before fatally shooting a woman at a gas station in North Hollywood, police said.

Two others were injured in those shootings.

LAPD later identified Zarazoga as the suspect in the bus shooting. He was taken into custody in Canoga Park shortly before 3 p.m.

KTLA's Kareen Wynter, Jennifer Thang and Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.