1 Killed, 4 Injured at UC San Diego Construction Site After Wall of Rebar Collapses

An accident at a University of California, San Diego, construction site has killed one worker and injured four others.

The accident occurred Thursday morning at a site where several multi-story structures are being built.

KTLA sister station KSWB reported that the work site is for new university housing and classrooms.

Cal/OSHA spokesman Frank Polizzi says the five workers were injured when a 35-foot-tall (10.6-meter) wall of rebar collapsed.

Polizzi says at least two of the workers were seriously injured and one later died at a hospital.

Cal/OSHA is investigating. A message seeking comment was left with the university.

Cal/OSHA is the better-known name of the state Department of Industrial Relations' Division of Occupational Health and Safety.

